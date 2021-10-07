COLLEGE PLACE — The College Place volleyball team picked up a South Central Athletic Conference victory over La Salle in the Hawks’ gym on Thursday, Oct. 7.
College Place prevailed in five sets.
No further match details were available at presstime.
The Hawks next go to Connell on Tuesday.
