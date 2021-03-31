COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's softball team routed Wapato twice, 16-2 and 17-2, in its season-opening doubleheader here Tuesday, March 30.
A 10-run first inning in the first game set the stage for the rest of the afternoon.
"Overall it was a great way to start the season," Hawks coach Corey Davis said. "We were able to come out hit the ball well, pitch pretty well, and get everyone in the game at some point.
"We definitely have things to work on, but we will go back to work in practice and get those rough edges smoothed out."
The Hawks will next play Saturday at Zillah.
College Place was led offensively against Wapato by Alondra Gutierrez with six hits on the day, Gabriella Sanchez and Zoe Hardy each finished with four, Jordan Holso and Mayra Campa each had three.
Hardy also pitched a complete game in the opener, limiting Wapato to one hit while striking out seven.
Sanchez worked the second game, scattering three Wapato hits while recording five strikeouts.
"She threw the ball well and got in a rhythm and was able get ahead of the hitters and keep the Wapato bats at bay," Davis said.