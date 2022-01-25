WAPATO, Wash. — College Place wrestles didn't score any points here on Monday, Jan. 24, in a South Central Athletic Conference meet against Wapato, Kiona-Benton, Zillah and Toppenish.
"(The) Hawks continue to battle and compete short handed," College Place coach Mike Holden said. "Most wrestlers got three matches last night."
At 138 pounds, the Hawks' Ethan Parker finished 2-1, with Clark Fairbanks (145 pounds) went 0-2, Ezequiel Martinez (160) went 1-1, Parker Hodgen (170) finished 2-1, Andrei Smith (195) went 0-2, and Josiah Gunter (285) finished 0-2.
The Hawks have one more SCAC mix/match meet on Thursday at Kiona-Benton before they prepare for the postseason.
"(We're) hoping we get everyone back and healthy," Holden said.
