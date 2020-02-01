ROYAL — The College Place prep girls basketball team played against two teams at the opposite ends of their league over the weekend.
On Friday, College Place hosted winless Wahluke in a game that College Place won 59-16.
College Place led a the end of the first quarter 13-6 after Wahluke made a few baskets at the end of the quarter.
College Place blew Wahluke out of the water in the second quarter, outscoring them 23-3.
The halftime score put College Place up 36-9.
College Place shut out Wahluke in the third quarter as Wahluke had troubles keeping the with mostly some missed passes. College Place entered the fourth quarter up 51-9.
The fourth quarter ended up being very low scoring with both teams not hitting double digits. College Place still out scored Wahluke 8-7 in the fourth.
On Saturday, College Place went to play the third best team in the league in Royal. College Place mounted a comeback but fell short at 46-40.
The first quarter got dominated by Royal. Royal jumped out to a seven point lead at a 15-8 scoreline.
College Place found some offensive in the second quarter as they jumped into double digits in scoring in the quarter.
Royal stretched their lead out to 30-21 before halftime.
College Place started their comeback slowly. The closed the gap only one point on Royal in the third quarter as the score was 37-29.
She Kasenga and Cali Long tried their best to lead College Place back as they scored 11 and 10 points responsively. The difference was Josie Phillips of Royal hitting four three-pointers in the game to give them the cushion in the fourth that they needed.
The College Place girls are a half-game behind River View for the final playoff spot in the SCAC East as River View has one more game and College Place has two.
College Place is set to take on Kiona-Benton on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
College Place 59, Wahluke 16
WAHLUKE (16) — n/a.
COLLEGE PLACE (59) — Kasenga 19, Leavell 10, Long 9, Thompson 5, Foertsch 5, Neil 4, Bauman 3, Rodriguez 2, Melia 2.
Wahluke;6;3;0;7;—;16
CP;13;23;15;8;—;89
3-pt field goals — Wahluke none, CP 1 (Long 1). Fouls — Wahluke 15, CP 8. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Wahluke 20, CP 44 (Thompson 10). Turnovers — Wahluke 24, CP 10. Assists — Wahluke none, CP 16 (Neil 3, Thompson 3, Leavell 3).
Royal 46, College Place 40
COLLEGE PLACE (40) — Kasenga 11, Long 10, Thompson 5, Neil 4, Rodriguez 4, Melia 4, Leavell 2.
ROYAL (46) — Louie 16, Phillips 15, Wardenaar 13, Wilhelm 2.
CP;8;13;8;11;—;40
Royal;15;15;7;9—;46
3-pt field goals — CP 3 (Long 2), Royal 5 (Phillips 4). Fouls — CP 12, Royal 12. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — CP 35 (Thompson 7), Royal 21 (Louie 12). Turnovers — CP 23, Royal 15. Assists — CP 11 (Neil 4), Royal 4 (Phillips 2).