COLLEGE PLACE — College Place girls went to Mattawa on Friday for a league game against Wahluke, followed by hosting Royal on Saturday.
College Place defeated Wahluke on Friday in blowout fashion, winning 68-17.
College Place took the first quarter by storm. The Hawks led after the first quarter 21-6.
The points kept rolling in for College Place with Shea Kasenga contributing a bunch. Kasenga finished the game with a game high 14 points and nine rebounds wit six of those on the offensive end.
College Place allowed only two points the second quarter as they walked into the locker room ahead 28-8.
If there was any questions about who would win the game, College Place put those to rest during the third quarter. College Place put up another lopsided quarter, outscoring Wahluke 15-7.
College Place entered the final quarter up 43-15.
Almost the entire team got in on the action for College Place as they put up another 15 points in the fourth quarter to round out the game.
College Place head coach Julie Hill said, "The girls really played well as a team tonight. We worked on a few things we needed to start doing better, and girls played different amounts of minutes than they're used to. I'm expecting good things from the future with this team."
College Place turned around to play the tough Royal Knights at home on Saturday. Royal had College Place's number most of the game as they won 32-24.
The game started out slow for both teams. Royal pulled ahead by the end of the first quarter with barely any lead at all at 7-5.
Royal took off a little better in the second as Chenoa Louie started to get going with her game high 11 points. College Place could not get anything going offensively as Royal's lead grew to 17-9 at halftime.
College Place started a comeback in the third quarter as another low scoring and close quarter rounded out with the Hawks outscoring Royal 9-6.
Royal still had a sizable lead with how low scoring the game was to that point. The score entering the fourth quarter read Royal 23, College Place 18.
Royal got back on top of the fourth quarter as they fought to the finish.
Despite not scoring many points or getting the win, head coach Hill was proud of her girls. "The girls came out with a huge desire to win this game tonight. They are working hard and are very capable of taking that next step to win against teams who we historically get beaten by.
"I know it might seem like a cliche to say this, but tonight just wasn't their night. They worked hard and played great defense, they worked the ball around and got good shots."
College Place ended the night with a total of six blocks with Shea Kasenga claiming three of them. Sumi Leavell lead the Hawks n scoring with eight points.
The College Place girls will next play at Kiona-Benton on Tuesday, January 14 with tip off at 6 p.m.
College Place 68, Wahluke 17
COLLEGE PLACE (68) — Kasenga 14, Thompson 10, Long 9, Neil 8, Rodriguez 6, Meliah 6, Foertsch 5, Leavell 4, Bauman 2, Compa 2
WAHLUKE (17) — Valdovinos 9, Cruz 3, Gonzalez 2, Saavedra 2, Andrade 1
CP;21;17;15;15;—;68
Royal;6;2;7;2;—;17
3-pt field goals — CP 3 (Long 3), Wahluke 3 (n/a). Fouls — CP 8, Wahluke 13. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — CP 39 (Kasenga 9), Wahluke 16 (n/a). Turnovers — CP 7, Wahluke 23. Assists — CP 16 (Meliah 4), Wahluke none.
Royal 32, College Place 24
ROYAL (32) — Louie 11, Willhelm 6, Phillips 5, Ortegas 4, Wardeneer 4, Grant 2
COLLEGE PLACE (24) — Leavell 8, Foertsch 6, Neil 4, Kasenga 3, Thompson 2, Weaver 1
Royal;7;10;6;9;—;32
CP;5;4;9;6;—;24
3-pt field goals — Royal 1 (n/a), CP 1 (Kasenga 1). Fouls — Royal 10, CP 15. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Royal 27 (n/a), CP 39 (Kasenga 9). Turnovers — Royal 21, CP 17. Assists — Royal none, CP 5 (Neil 3).