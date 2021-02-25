COLLEGE PLACE — The College Place girls soccer team suffered its second loss of the season, 8-2, to visiting Cle Elum on the Hawks’ pitch on Wednesday night.
College Place jumped out to an early 1-0 lead after Sara Bowen charged through the center of the Warriors’ defense for the goal.
Cle Elum then battled to a 2-1 lead, but the Hawks rode their momentum to even it up on Tati Martinez’s score off an assist by Bowen going into halftime.
But after the break, the Warriors made some change, College Place made some mistakes and Cle Elum pulled away for the victory.
College Place next goes to Kiona-Benton at 11 a.m. on Saturday.