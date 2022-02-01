COLLEGE PLACE — The College Place girls basketball team jumped out to an early lead and routed visiting Wahluke, 42-17, on Monday, Jan. 31.
The victory clinches a second-place finish in the South Central Athletic Conference for the Hawks, who will host a playoff game at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
"I'm not sure where our intensity was hiding in the first half last night," said College Place coach Julie Hill. "We talked about it before the game, at every timeout during the first half and then a bit more emphasized during halftime. We were playing without our usual aggressiveness and allowing Wahluke to get way too many easy passes and rebounds."
The Hawks held a 19-6 halftime lead before getting the offense rolling.
After halftime, the Hawks settled into their game and came alive for 17 points in the third quarter.
Sumi Leavell ended the night with 18 points "with her willingness to put the ball on the floor and drive to the hoop," Hill said.
Grace Casagrande added eight points, Adrienne Berube seven, and Lena Weaver six.
The Hawks finish up their regular season Friday night at home against Kiona-Benton.
