FINLEY, Wash. — The College Place High School girls basketball team took on undefeated Warden on Friday at home then went to River View on Saturday.
Warden took care of business on Friday as they took down College Place 73-42.
Warden controlled the game from the very start as they jumped out to a 21-9 first quarter lead.
College Place tried to claw their way back but only just managed to hit double digits in the second quarter with 10 points scored.
Warden extended their lead headed into halftime with a score of 39-19.
Warden outscored College Place in a very lopsided third quarter 24-8 to lead 63-27.
College Place managed to outscore Warden in the fourth 15-10 as Vanessa Rodriguez led College Place with 11 points.
On Saturday, College Place looked to shake off the tough loss as they went to River View. The game came down to the wire as River View pulled off a 40-38 win.
College Place came out on top in the first quarter with a 7-6 lead.
River View took the lead in the second quarter as they outscored College Place 14-9 to give them a 20-16 lead headed into the half.
River View kept the momentum going in the third quarter as they added another three points to their lead, extending it to 32-25.
College Place tried to make a fourth quarter comeback. It almost worked as they ran out of time as they closed the gap to two points.
The College Place girls next play Friday as they host Wahluke at 6 p.m. then got to Royal on Saturday for a 6 p.m. game there.
Warden 73, College Place 42
WARDEN (73) — n/a.
COLLEGE PLACE 42) — Rodriguez 11, Leavell 8, Kasenga 7, Thompson 6, Neil 5, Weaver 3, Meliah 2.
Warden;21;18;24;10;—;73
CP;9;10;8;15;—;43
3-pt field goals — Warden 4, CP 3 (Rodriguez 3). Fouls — Warden 15, Cp 19. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Warden 34, CP 24 (Kasenga 6). Turnovers — Warden 12, CP 22. Assists — Warden none, CP 11 (Weaver 3).
River View 40, College Place 38
COLLEGE PLACE (38) — Kasenga 8, Rodriguez 3, (the final 27 points are listed as team events)
RIVER VIEW (40) — Castillo 14, Gonzalez 9, Boyd 7, Conterase 6, Kinzer 2, Munson 2.
CP;7;9;9;13;—;38
RV;6;14;12;8;—;40
3-pt field goals — CP 3 (Rodriguez 1), RV 3 (Conterase 2). Fouls — CP 17, RV 14. Fouled out — CP (Kasenga), RV (Munson). Rebounds — CP 48 (Kasenga 16), RV 31 (Conterase 6). Turnovers — CP 18, RV 17. Assists — CP 3 (Kasenga 1), RV 1 (Munson 1).