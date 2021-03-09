BURBANK — College Place dominated its high school girls soccer match here Monday, crushing Burbank in a 7-0 victory.
Sara Bowen netted two goals for the Hawks (3-3 record) while teammates Kenadie Schreindl, Hadley Hiner, Emma Darnold, Hannah Hutchison and Ashley Romero joined in the scoring spree.
"The CPHS Hawks had a wealth of the ball last night and used it to great effect," coach Russ Carder said.
Schreindl put College Place on top 1-0 in the 19th minute, and they never looked back.
Meanwhile, defenders Jasmyn Ramirez, Adrienne Berube, Lillian White, Isabel Ramirez, Brooke Foertsch combined with goalkeeper Madison Kelly to help College Place record its second straight shutout win.
The Hawks routed Granger, 7-0, at home Saturday.
College Place's next game will be Saturday, when it host Wapato.