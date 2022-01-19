ROYAL CITY, Wash. — College Place's girls basketball team opened up a tight game with a big fourth quarter here on Tuesday, Jan. 18, to hand Royal a 52-41 South Central Athletic Conference loss.
The Hawks and Knights played to an 11-all tie after the first quarter, and College Place opened up a 21-19 halftime lead.
The Hawks made it 31-26 after three periods, and then outscored Royal 21-15 in the fourth for the final margin of victory.
"The final score does not accurately portray the close, hard-fought battle between these two teams tonight," College Place coach Julie Hill said. "After needing a huge fourth quarter to beat Royal Saturday night (a 47-40 win), the Hawks were ready to come out strong and get an early lead. Royal was not going to let them do that easily.
"With both teams in double bonus early in the fourth, the Hawks were able to take advantage of this and score 13 points from the line in the fourth quarter alone," she said.
"After our come-from-behind win to steal it away from the Knights three days ago, we knew they'd be hungry," Hill said. "I'm so proud of the girls for the scrappy, gritty game they played tonight. We got called for a lot of fouls, too, but these girls were not giving an inch! They were fighting for every rebound, loose ball and steal they could get. They played with heart and determination. I'm loving what I'm seeing from them these last two games."
College Place's Sumi Leavell played every minute of the game and led all scorers with 22 points.
Adrienne Berube came off the Hawks bench to have a strong night with 11 points, while Jenna Hill added eight, Grace Casagrande six and Megan Foertsch five.
The Hawks next host Connell on Friday night.
