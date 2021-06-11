TOPPENISH, Wash. — College Place High School's girls basketball team rallied to erase most of an early 21-5 deficit in their do-or-die playoff here Thursday, June 10, but the Hawks came up short at Toppenish in a 53-46, season-ending loss.
Sumi Leavell was the top scoring Hawk with 12 points for College Place (1-11 record), while teammate Maeve Thompson added 11 points, and Madilyn Neil had nine.
College Place outscored Toppenish 41-32 in the final three quarters, but Toppenish managed to hold on with Bree Peters scoring a game-high 26 points.
"After struggling in the first quarter and getting down by 16, the girls climbed back and got to within one," Hawks coach Julie Hill said. "Couldn't quite get the win, but played hard."