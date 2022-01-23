COLLEGE PLACE — College Place's girls basketball team honored its seniors in the Hawks gym on Saturday night, Jan. 22, and then handed La Salle a 59-45 South Central Athletic Conference defeat.
The Hawks started out strong and took a 14-4 after one quarter.
"We had very balanced scoring in the first as we did a good job of getting the ball down the floor on transition and were unselfish looking for each other," College Place coach Julie Hill said. "I think we got a little too complacent and started relaxing a bit on defense as we started the second quarter."
La Salle took advantage and had a big second quarter, as the Lightning outscored the Hawks 21-19 to go into halftime only down by eight.
La Salle handled the full-court press by College Place early in the third, and quickly scrambled back into the game.
Strong post play by Grace Casagrande, driving layups by Lena Weaver and tenacious defense led by Jenna Hill helped the Hawks stop the bleeding and get back in control of the game, coach Hill said.
"Even though we talked about it before the game, this game helped us realize we can never let down in any game, regardless of the score or the opponent," she said.
Weaver scored 13 points and Sumi Leavell chipped in 12 to pace the Hawks.
All Hawks players who saw action got in on the scoring, as Casagrande added 10, Megan Foertsch nine, Hill six, Adrienne Berube four, Ashley Romero three and Summer Aronson two.
The Hawks play two road games this week, on Friday at Wahluke and Saturday at Toppenish.
