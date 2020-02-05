BENTON CITY, Wash. — Sumi Leavell scored a game-high 14 points, teammate Maeve Thompson added 12, Shea Kasenga 10, and the College Place girls routed Kiona-Benton 48-22 in a pivotal South Central Athletic Conference basketball matchup here on Tuesday.
The Hawks (9-10 overall, 5-6 in the SCAC East) finished the night up to fourth place in division standings, a half-game over a River View team that lost at Connell 62-27.
College Place will wrap up the regular season Friday, hosting Connell with the tipoff set for 6 p.m.
The Hawks look for another dominating performance after crushing Kiona-Benton here.
Ki-Be only trailed by six after the first quarter, but failed to score another point the rest of the half as College Place took a 28-4 lead into the break.
The Hawks remained hot in second half, and Lena Weaver ended up making eight assists to fuel the attack.
Hawks 48, Bears 22
COLLEGE PLACE (48) — Leavell 14, Thompson 12, Kasenga 10, Neil 4, Campa 3, Long 2, Meliah 2, Foertsch 1.
KIONA-BENTON (22 — A. Worel 6, Santoy 4, Ely. Gonzales 2, E. Worel 2, Elz. Gonzales 2, Gateley 2, Berry 2.
College Place;10;18;9;11—;48
Kiona-Benton;4;0;6;12;—;22
3-point goals — CP 1 (Campa). Total fouls — CP 13, K-B 10. Fouled out — none. Techincal fouls — none. Rebounds — CP 38 (Leavell 8), K-B 27 (Santoy 6). Turnovers — CP 13, K-B 12. Assists — CP 18 (Weaver 8) .