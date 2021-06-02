CONNELL, Wash. — College Place High School's girls basketball team lost 59-33 here Tuesday, June 1.

Maeve Thompson finished as the top scoring Hawk with 10 points for College Place (1-8 record) while teammate Cali Long had six, Lena Weaver five, but they faced a double digit deficit at halftime before Connell pulled away with a 15-4 run in the third quarter.

The loss came on the heels of a 68-33 defeat Saturday at Zillah. Madilyn Neil led College Place scorers with 10 points, and Sumitrah Leavell had nine, but Zillah put the game out of reach with a 22-4 run in the third quarter.

College Place is back at it Wednesday in Union Gap, Wash., at La Salle.

