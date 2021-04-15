NACHES, Wash. — Sumi Leavell and Tiana Tran each won a singles match for the College Place High School girs tennis team here Wednesday, April 14, but Naches Valley swept doubles to hand the Hawks a 3-2 loss.
But the Hawks came away with a split as Naches Valley forfeited the boys meet.
Girls play saw Leavell and Tran victorious for College Place, which will be back in action Friday, April 16, at home against Toppenish.
"These two girls continue to impress on the courts," Hawks coach Sasha Ferraro said. "Sumi’s well-oiled strokes and blazing serves brought her to a 6-4, 6-0 win over her competition.
"Tiana is a first year player who already has a great swing and strategic placement," Ferraro said. "She won her match 6-4, 6-2.
"Excellent work from these two athletes today."