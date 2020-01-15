COLLEGE PLACE — Eager to bounce back from a tough loss to Royal here on Saturday, College Place got back on the winning track in convincing fashion.
The Hawks dominated Kiona-Benton here on Tuesday, 68-19, with Shea Kasenga and Maeve Thompson each scoring a team-high 12 points in their South Central Athletic Conference win.
College Place (7-5 overall, 3-2 in the SCAC) had a 36-9 lead by halftime.
The Hawks look to keep momentum going on Friday, when they next play at Connell starting at 6 p.m.
HAWKS 68, BEARS 19
KIONA-BENTON (19) — n/a.
COLLEGE PLACE (68) — S. Kasenga 12, Thompson 12, Weaver 9, D. Kasenga 9, Campa 8, Long 6, Rodriguez 6, Neil 4, Meliah 2.
Kiona-Benton;5;4;7;3;—;19
College Place;17;19;22;10;—;68
3-point goals — KB 3, CP 6 (Weaver 2, Campa 2). Total fouls — KB 10, CP 10. Fouled out — none. Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — KB 13, CP 46 (S. Kasenga 7). Turnovers — KB 21, CP 15. Assists — KB n/a, CP 18 (Neil 4).