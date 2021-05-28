COLLEGE PLACE — Madilyn Neil and Sumitrah Leavell led College Place High School's girls basketball team with 15 points apiece as the Hawks captured their first win of this season here Thursday, May 27, with a convincing 65-24 rout of Kiona-Benton.
The Hawks (1-6 record) also had senior Cali Long scoring 14 points on Senior Night, honoring Neil, Long and Mayra Campa. They jumped on Ki-Be early, taking a 29-12 lead into halftime, and never let up.
"The team worked well together, got their fouls under control after the first quarter and did what they needed to do to come away with a win," Hawks coach Julie Hill said. "It was great to get a win in the middle of this tough season."
The Hawks look to stay strong Saturday, when they play at Zillah.