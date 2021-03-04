TOPPENISH, Wash. — College Place routed Toppenish in straight sets (25-16, 25-13, 15-18) in prep volleyball actions here Wednesday.
Maddy Neil finished with 21 assists and 10 digs for the victorious Hawks (5-2 record), who bounced back from their loss Monday to Naches Valley.
College Place also had Cali Long scoring eight kills and six aces, Maeve Thompson adding seven kills and three aces, Jenna Hill dishing eight assists, Wren Dawson contributing three kills and eight digs, Zoe Hardy tallying in nine kills and nine digs.
"The girls played well tonight, and we were able to get a few different combinations in the match," Hawks coach Angie Potts said.
College Place now prepares to host a rematch with Connell this weekend.
The Hawks started this delayed season less than two weeks ago with a 3-0 loss at Connell.
"We've got a lot to work on before we play Connell on Saturday and hopefully avenge the loss from earlier this season.