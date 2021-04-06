COLLEGE PLACE — Connell High School won both the boys and girls tennis matches here Monday, April 5, edging a shorthanded College Place twice in 3-2 decisions.
Doubles proved the difference in the boys meet, as College Place had both Camden Morris and Mason Wilwand victorious in singles play.
Morris took his match 6-3, 6-3, and Wilwand won his 6-2, 6-4.
But with College Place doubles shorthanded, Connell ended up taking the meeting.
"Hawks first and second doubles teams played hard but lost their matches," College Place coach Sasha Ferraro said. "The third doubles team position was forfeited due to players being gone over spring break."
Meanwhile, the Connell girls took their meet despite College Place winning a pair of singles matches.
Sumi Leavell was victorious 6-0, 6-1, as was Tiana Tran 6-1, 6-0.
"These two are building an excellent record and reputation for themselves as hardworking fierce players," Ferraro said.