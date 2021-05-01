NACHES, Wash. — College Place High School's softball team battled Naches Valley to extra innings for the South Central Athletic Conference championship here Saturday, May 1, but came away with a 5-4 loss in the ninth.
"The College Place Hawks and Naches Valley Rangers hooked up in a classic today for the SCAC district championship game in Naches," College Place coach Corey Davis said. "The Rangers were able to hold on for the victory 5-4 in nine innings. It marked the third time this year the two teams had played, with Naches winning all three by a combined 5 runs.
"Naches started off the scoring by getting two runs in the home half of the first inning," Davis said. "They were able to extend their lead to 4-0 with single runs in the fourth and fifth innings before the College Place bats came alive in the top of the sixth inning.
"Today was one of those days where it just seemed like we couldn't catch a break offensively," Davis said. "All throughout the game we seemed to be hitting balls right on the nose that would end up as outs. This game can get very frustrating when you do things correctly, hit the ball hard and continue to not get rewarded. The girls did a good job of staying with it and waiting for it to pay off.
"Fortunately for us, it did start to pay off in the sixth inning," Davis said. "College Place was able to push two runs across to stay within reach. Gabriella Sanchez got the rally started when she doubled off the left field fence. She was brought home on a single by Ireland Stubblefield. A single by Mayra Campa put runners at the corners. The second run was brought on a sac fly by Hollie Christensen.
"After holding Naches scoreless in the bottom of the sixth inning College Place came to the top of the seventh needing two runs to continue their season," Davis said. "With one out, Jenna Hill singled and was followed by a Zoe Hardy walk to set the stage for the comeback. A double by Jordan Holso brought Hill home to pull College Place within one at 4-3. Gabriella Sanchez was able to score Hardy with a bloop single to right field. After a Sanchez steal of second, College Place had runners at second and third with one out but were unable to plate the go ahead run.
"After retiring Naches in order in the bottom of the seventh the game went to extra innings," Davis said. "College Place went quietly in the top of the 8th inning. The Rangers did everything but go quietly in the bottom of the 8th. After the Rangers loaded the bases with nobody out, Hawks ace Zoe Hardy was able to bear down and get out of the jam. That isn't something that you see all the time. It was a great job to get us to the top of the 9th.
"The top of the 9th was one of those innings that happens sometimes in softball/baseball," Davis said. "Zoe Hardy lead off with a line drive right to the Ranger center fielder's glove, that brought up Jordan Holso who hit a line drive that the center fielder caught over her shoulder as she crashed up against the center field fence. Gabriella Sanchez then reached second with a double off the fence.
"With two outs and the runner on second base, Ireland Stubblefield stepped to the plate," Davis said. "Ireland rifled a ball passed the diving third basemen with what looked like a sure rbi double. Unfortunately for College Place the ball ricocheted off third base on its way to left field. After popping directly to the shortstop who then threw to first. The first basemen was off the bag and Stubblefield was ruled safe. On the play Sanchez was able to score all the way from second on the play with what appeared to be the go ahead run. After a conference between the two umpires Stubblefield was ruled out and the run came off the board.
"That was an inning that fits right into the what might have been box," Davis said. "It wouldn't take much imagination at all to see us have about three runs in at that point with nobody out still, but instead it just didn't quite go our way.
"Naches Valley was able to strike for a run in the ninth inning to end the game 5-4, winning the district championship and ending College Place's season.
"I thought it was a great game between two evenly matched quality teams," Davis said. "There was tremendous energy on the field today. It was nice to see our kids come out and be fired up and ready to fight until the bitter end to try and get the win. I have never seen these kids so into the game emotionally. There were so many back and forths in this one, it was like a heavyweight fight.
"We told our kids after the game that that is exactly what softball is supposed to be like," Davis said. "Unfortunately we didn't come out on top. That is a much easier pill to swallow when you are the winner. Hopefully our kids will be able to use this as fuel for the future, in both softball and other sports as well. Even though we played really well, it still stings. This is one of those games that will sting for a long time.
"Hats off to Naches Valley though, they got us three times this year and played very well themselves," Davis said. "They have a real nice club. Obviously when you go through a season undefeated it shows you have a good club. It is also hard to beat a team three times in a row and they were able to do that today. So, congratulations and hats off to them.
"College Place's offensive attack was paced by the following players: Gabriella Sanchez with three hits, Jordan Holso and Mayra Campa with two hits each. Zoe Hardy, Ireland Stubblefield, Hollie Christensen, Grace Casagrande, and Jenna Hill each had a hit for College Place," Davis said. "Zoe Hardy struck out 15 for the Hawks in the circle.
"I thought Zoe really threw well today. She has been a rock for us in the circle all year," Davis said. "We will be in good hands moving forward with her in the circle. We have a lot of kids coming back and will really be looking to get back here and avenge today's close defeat. The second place finish is the highest in school history for the Hawks. The Hawks finished the season 14-3. Today's loss marked the end of Mayra Campa and Cinthya Meza's Hawks careers."