BENTON CITY — College Place football coach Donald Ponds knew heading into Friday night’s clash with South Central Athletic Conference foe Kiona-Benton his Hawks squad had its hands full.
Coming off an emotional 33-14 league loss to perennial SCAC power Connell, College Place was also missing go-to receiver Joel Jameson to a foot injury suffered in that game.
“We knew coming in, we didn’t want a let-down from the Connell game,” Ponds said. “Even though we lost that game, I knew there was potential for a let-down.
“We had a couple guys out, but everybody does,” he said. “I thought we had a good game plan, we just couldn’t execute.”
The result was a 42-0 Ki-Be victory.
The Bears grabbed a quick 14-0 lead, and then the Hawks had a couple penalties that killed their next drive, Ponds said.
On the ensuing punt, Ki-Be ran a hook-and-ladder for a backbreaking score that left the Bears ahead 21-0 at halftime.
“That play was emblematic of the game, and we couldn’t recover,” Ponds said. “We knew it was going to be a fight. We asked our players to continue to play hard, and they did that.”
The absence of Jameson had a two-fold effect on the Hawks, as the Bears double- and triple-teamed Tanner Schreindl, who had 15 receptions against Connell.
Jameson was also missed on the defensive line.
“He demands a lot of attention, and deservedly so,” Ponds said of the 6-foot-6, 225-pound Jameson. “And he stabilizes our defensive line. (His absence) changed the complexion of the game.
“They (the Bears) knew if they could stop Tanner, they’d be good,” he said. “We didn’t have enough balance to counter what they were trying to do. We couldn’t sustain drives, they took us out of our game, offensively.”
Ponds said Jameson should return for Friday’s home game against River View.
“Our boys fought hard, they didn’t give up,” he said. “We’ve got to move forward. Our goal is to get to the playoffs this year, and our belief is we can do that.
“We were in this hole last year, 0-2 in league and 2-2 overall,” Ponds said. “We’re going to bounce back.”
No further game stats were available.