COLLEGE PLACE — The College Place Hawks’ baseball team scored four times in the first inning and six more times in the second during a 13-0, mercy-rule romp over Wapato here in playoff action the afternoon of Saturday, April 24.
College Place (12-2 record) advances to a second-game playoff Tuesday.
Saturday’s first-rounder saw Matt Vera and Nick Josifek have three hits apiece for College Place, and Danner Willis added two.
The Hawks collected 13 hits in all.
Vera paced CP with five runs batted in. Josefik and Justin McKenzie had two apiece.
Carter Schreindl and Colton Hamada combined on a two-hit shutout for College Place. The twosome chalked up five strikeouts — of which Hamada had four.