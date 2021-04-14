COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's softball team won both ends of a doubleheader here Tuesday, April 13, crushing Toppenish 15-0 and 20-5, in South Central Athletic Conference play.
"Today was a good day," Hawks coach Corey Davis said. "It was nice to get a couple of wins as well as get everyone some playing time. We came out and played two clean games defensively. As I have said before, if we can continue to do that it will be a solid recipe for success."
The Hawks put on a show.
"College Place used big innings early and dominant pitching in order to beat Toppenish 15-0 in game one of SCAC conference softball today," Davis said. "Six runs in the first and eight more in the second was more than enough for Zoe Hardy in the circle. Zoe was able to throw a three inning no hitter, only allowing one Toppenish base runner on a walk. Zoe ended the day with 8 strikeouts.
"College Place collected six hits in game one," Davis said. "Jordan Holso led the way with a single and a double. Zoe Hardy, Ireland Stubblefield, Mayra Campa and Grace Casagrande all had hits for College Place as well.
"It was nice to see us come out and play closer to the way we are capable of playing," he said. "Zoe was very sharp today. The ball was coming out of her hand easy and she dominated exactly as she should have."
The Hawks (6-2 record) enjoyed another lopsided with in the second game.
"The College Place Hawks took advantage of timely hitting and many free passes to move past Toppenish 20-5 in game 2 of today's SCAC conference softball double header," Davis said. "Zoe Hardy and Ireland Stubblefield each had two hits and two runs batted in during the second game. Mia Sanchez also had a two-run single for the Hawks. Gabriella Sanchez had an RBI single as well as going the distance in the circle for College Place. Jenna Hill had the Hawks final hit of the day.
"Gabri hasn't thrown as much for us," he said. "She battled and gave us a solid performance in the circle. It was nice to see her compete and get out of a little bit of trouble. I believe it was a bit of a fatigue issue. We will need her at some point and today continued to prove she will be ready when her number is called."
The Hawks next host Kiona-Benton for a twin bill on Saturday, April 17.