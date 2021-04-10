NACHES, Wash. — Undefeated College Place carved out a pair of 11-run, mercy-rule victories against South Central Athletic Conference baseball rival Naches Valley on Saturday.
The 8-and-0 Hawks routed the Rangers in game one, 12-1, and rolled to a 13-2 triumph in the nightcap. Both games were called after five innings.
College Place set the tone for the opener, and the afternoon, with a five-run first inning.
Colton Hamada had three hits in game one for the Hawks. Teammates Jesse Mink and Justin McKenzie added two hits apiece.
McKenzie drove in three runs for College Place. Mink and Hamada had two RBIs each.
The Hawks spotted the home team a 1-0 edge after one inning of game two before scoring twice in the second inning and six more times in the third.
Hamada and Nick Josifek spanked two hits apiece for College Place. Both Carter Schreindl and Josifek collected a pair of runs batted in.
The Hawks host Toppenish Tuesday at 3 p.m.