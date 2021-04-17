COLLEGE PLACE — The Hawks' softball team belted Kiona-Benton, 12-2 in the first game of a South Central Athletic Conference doubleheader on Saturday, April 17.
College Place earned the sweep, and an 8-and-2 record, after a 16-0 win in the nightcap.
CP took advantage of free passes and some timely hitting in game one, according to coach Corey Davis. After surrendering two runs in the top of the first inning, the Hawks shut the Bears down and cruised to the victory, Davis said.
"A single run in the first, three in the second, seven in the third, and one final run in the bottom of the fifth off the bat of senior Mayra Campa proved to be all the runs the Hawks would need," Davis said. "We played pretty well after the first three hitters of the game.
"The way the game started, it looked like it might be one of those days," Davis said. "But they were able to quickly recover and right the ship."
Campa had three hits for College Place. Zoe Hardy, Jordan Holso, Gabriella Sanchez, and Ireland Stubblefield all had one hit each for the Hawks.
College Place used big early innings to claim the second game. The Hawks scored early and often as they pounded out 14 hits.
"We challenged them to be the aggressors at the plate and start hunting pitches they could drive, and that's exactly what they did," Davis said. "It was really nice to see them hit the ball hard this game. It is also nice to see that we were able to get hits up and down the lineup."
Sanchez led the Hawks with four hits and four runs batted in in game two. Hardy had three hits and Alondra Gutierrez added two. Holso, Stubblefield, Campa, Hollie Christensen, and Cinthya Meza all chipped in a solo hit to round out the 14-hit attack, Davis said.
Hardy pitched both games for the Hawks. She allowed just one earned run and struck out 17.
Defensively, College Place committed just one error in the twin bill.
"I was proud of our kids," Davis said. "It was a great way to send out our two seniors, Mayra Campa and Cinthya Meza, on their senior day."