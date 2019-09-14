CLE ELUM — A week after opening the season with a 60-0 thrashing of Highland in a non-league game, College Place’s football team traveled to Cle Elum and came home with a 46-0 victory over the Warriors.
“It was a good game for us,” Hawks coach Donald Ponds said. “We were able to move the ball both running and passing. It was another good game to follow up with the game we had last week. It gave us a chance to work on more plays.”
Once again the College Place defense dominated, picking off three errant passes from Cle Elum QB Griffin Bator and picking up a fumble.
Another fumble returned for a score was returned for a Hawks TD, but was called back on a penalty.
Penalties were one of the few lowlights for College Place, as the Hawks racked up 141 yards on 14 flags in the game.
“We tackled better, and our offense got into more of a rhythm,” Ponds said of the second game of the season. “We were able to find our receivers, and we were able to spread the ball around a little more.”
Hawks QB Brian Jerald opened scoring when he found Tanner Schreindl for a four-yard scoring strike at the 7:43 mark of the first quarter.
A minute and a half later, Jerald hit Nick Josifek for a 23-yard scoring pass to make it 12-0 Hawks after the opening quarter.
Schreindl then returned a Bator interception 23 yards for a score to open the second quarter.
Jerald then took a pair of keepers into the end zone, from 14 and eight yards out, respectively, before Rene Sanchez rounded out scoring with a pair of four-yard TD runs.
Sanchez also converted two 2-point runs to account for the final score, as all other conversion attempts failed.
“I thought we did a good job of mixing it up,” Ponds said of his offense. “Brian did a good job on reads, he’s a good leader.
“On the defensive side, Alex Smith stepped up big at defensive tackle,” he said. “He had several tackles in the backfield.
“And Joel Brown, at linebacker, had an interception, a fumble recovery and several tackles.”
Ponds said it was an emotional game on both sides of the ball, after last year’s game between the two got a bit chippy.
“Their kids were scrappy,” he said of the Warriors. “They didn’t have a lot of kids, but they played tough.
“We were able to take care of business, it was a business trip,” Ponds said. “We got in, and got out. Now we’re getting ready for next week, and Connell.”
Connell comes to College Place for the Hawks’ home opener with an 0-2 record, but Ponds said to not read into non-league records.
“Traditionally, they’re a powerhouse, and we know that,” he said of the Eagles. “We know that they’re going to come out and be ready to play. We’re ready for (South Central Athletic Conference) play as well, we feel we’re ready to step it up to the next level. It’ll be a nice barometer for us to see where we are.”
College Place 46, Cle-Elum 0
College Place122860—46
Cle Elum0000—0
CP — Schreindl 4 pass from Jerald (pass failed).
CP — Josifek 23 pass from Jerald (pass failed).
CP — Schreindl 23 INT return (pass failed).
CP — Jerald 14 run (run failed).
CP — Jerald 8 run (Sanchez run).
CP — Sanchez 4 run (Sanchez run).
CP — Sanchez 4 run (pass failed).
College PlaceCle Elum
First downs128
Rushes/yards18-10417-(-34)
Passing yards178119
Passes (att-comp-int)14-9-025-8-3
Punts1-666-28.2
Fumbles-lost1-15-1
Penalties-yards14-14110-87
Individual Statistics
RUSHING — CP: Sanchez 9-30, Jerald 7-54, Barajas 1-1, Fry 1-2; Cle Elum: Dupleich 6-(-4), Bator 3-(-23), Hilberg 8-25, Sattler 1-(-2), Hansberry 1-5, Team 4-(-35).
PASSING — CP: Jerald 9-12-0, 178 yards, two touchdowns, Moyer 0-1-0, Fry 0-1-0; Cle Elum: Bator 8-25-3, 119 yards, three INTs.
RECEIVING — CP: Schreindl 3-62, Sanchez 1-3, Kelsay 2-39, Jameson 1-30, Josifek 2-44; Cle Elum: Smith 2-26, Sattler 4-52, Warne 1-11, Hilberg 1-30.