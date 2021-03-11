WAPATO, Wash. — College Place dominated its prep volleyball match here Wednesday, March 10, picking up its third straight win with a South Central Athletic Conference defeat of Wapato in straight sets (25-6, 25-14, 25-7).
The win clinched the Hawks (8-2 record) as top seed in the upcoming South Central Athletic Conference tournament, guaranteeing College Place home-court advantage for all of its district playoffs.
Brackets are expected Thursday, with action starting Monday.
“This isn’t our (first) time at districts, but it is the time we’ve been the No. 1 seed and been able to host,” Hawks coach Angie Potts said. “Getting to play at home and front of our fans is huge.
“I only wish we weren’t limited on how many can attend.”
College Place will go into the postseason with plenty of momentum, including the Wednesday sweep at Wapato.
Maddy Neil finished the match with two kills and 19 assists for the Hawks, while teammate Cali Long scored six kills and three aces.
The Hawks also had Maeve Thompson with three kills and two blocks, Hollie Christensen hustling on 10 digs, Jenna Hill contributing six assists and seven digs, Wren Dawson notching nine kills, Zoe Hardy adding nine kills, four aces and five digs.
“Tonight we played really well,” Potts said. “We didn’t let up, and I got a chance to see our underclassmen play together in the third set.
“I’ve been so proud of this team all season for the things they’ve accomplished and the new expectations that they’ve set for the program,” Potts added. “With districts coming up next week, we definitely aren’t done yet.”