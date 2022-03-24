COLLEGE PLACE — The College Place boys tennis team won a 3-1 match over visiting Zillah here on Thursday, March 24.
"The boys varsity tennis team played some tough tennis today against their Zillah opponents," Hawks coach Sasha Ferraro said. "We started out with first singles player, Mason Wilwand, winning his match in two sets, 6-1, 6-1. Mason's consistently smooth strokes and smart placement of his returns led to a quick victory.
"First boy's doubles team, Gabe Fazzari and Curtis Reeves, played a very close match against their Zillah challengers," she said. "The first set went to a tie-break, the Hawks winning 7-1. During the second set, Gabe and Curtis kept control of the match and won, 6-1.
"Boys second doubles team, Vasty Lara and Sam Anguiano, also played a very close, tough match," Ferraro said. "The pair won their first set, 6-2, but then lost the second set, 3-6. The teams decided on a 10-point tiebreaker to determine the match due to time and light left. Vasty and Sam won the tie break 10-1.
"Great job to the boys team today, everyone winning their match!"
