BENTON, Wash. — College Place High School's boys basketball team won a consolation playoff here Thursday, June 10, knocking off Kiona-Benton, 69-51.
The Hawks (3-10 record) finish their season Friday in Union Gap, Wash., at La Salle High.
Thursday's win came on the heels of a lopsided 94-56, first-round loss Tuesday at Zillah.
The Hawks bounced back on the road at Ki-Be, leading 49-42 after three hard-fought quarters, with most of their starting lineup hampered by personal fouls.
The Hawks still managed to prevail, forcing repeated turnovers in the fourth to fuel a 20-9 run.
"The game was a barnburner until the fourth quarter, when Matt Vera and Logan Parsons stepped up with starters fouling out," Hawks coach Paul Jessup said. "(They were) truly contributing on the defensive end and both scoring 12 points apiece. Matt Vera tallied eight of his 12 in the fourth off of Ki-Be (turnovers)."
Thursday's win also lifted College Place over Ki-Be in their season series. The Bears took the opener, 74-47, on May 11, before the Hawks won a rematch May 27 at home, 58-56, on a Colton Hamada buzzer-beating 3-pointer.
"This seemed to be the most complete game for College Place boys thus far," Jessup said. "It's always tough playing at Ki-Be, and they played us well last time at our home. College Place tried a different approach and were in a tough spot as four our of our five starters were in foul trouble early to eventually foul out entirely."
Reagen Case fouled out with 12 points after leading the Hawks through the first half as they took a 33-25 into the break.
Ki-Be came back strong to start the second half, but the Hawks held on.
"Most notably, the game got rough and intense," Jessup said. "But what pulled the Hawks through is that they kept their heads and each player starred in their role."