COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's boys and girls tennis team split their meeting with Naches Valley here Monday, March 29.
College Place boys took their meet, 4-1.
Action featured two-hour singles match that Miguel Torres, of Naches Valley, managed to take from Camden Morris, 6-2, 6-3.
"Naches Valley was only to bring one player for the boys team," Hawks coach Sasha Ferraro said. "Camden had some great rallies and tough won points.
"Hard work and athleticism were shown by both opponents."
Meanwhile, Naches Valley girls took their meet 3-2.
Sumi Leavell and Tiana Tran each won a singles match for College Place.
Leavell dominated Cassi Barragan, 6-0, 6-0.
"Leavell had an amazing match," Ferraro said. "She showed her strength and ability with well placed hits and excellent movement on the court.
"Sumi is a sophomore with a very bring future ahead of her."
Tran took her match, 7-5, 6-2.
"Tiana is a first year player with an awesome attitude and a lot of grit," Ferraro said. "She is a smart player who quickly figured out how to win her match and put her plan into action.
"I expect great things from Tiana in her upcoming matches."
Despite a pair of College Place wins in singles play, Naches Valley ended up victorious overall.
"The doubles teams are still working on team play and strategy as well as basics with just six days of practice under their belts before playing their first match," Ferrero said. "There were many hard played matches, sets, and points.
"So proud of what these athletes accomplished today on the courts."