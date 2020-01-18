CONNELL — College Place built a four-point lead at the half here Friday in South Central Athletic Conference boys basketball action.
The Hawks withstood a fourth-quarter Connell rally to hang on and post a 57-56 victory.
"We have been struggling playing well on the road this year and tonight was no different," Hawks coach Paul Jessup said. "We had two youthful teams trying to keep calm in a high pressure environment. The game could have gone either way. Both teams hit some shots, missed some rebounds, turned the ball over a lot, but at the end of the day, we are glad to get a conference win."
Braden Hill scored five of his game-high 18 points in the Hawks first quarter and sparked the Hawks to an 18-14 lead after one.
College Place would make that lead stand at intermission as the Hawks went to the locker room up 32-28.
Hill scored six in the third, Rene Sanchez and Jackson Shomate drained triples, and the Hawks narrowly, and they would need every point, stretched the lead to 44-38 at the end of three.
Nathan Kelly scored nine of his 11 points in the fourth to lead an 18-13 Eagle run.
Colton Hamada with a trey and two free throws and Danner Willis with a 3-pointer helped the Hawks hang on and pull out the one-point, 57-56 win.
Cade Clyde led the Eagles with 15 points.
The Hawks evened their season record at 7-7 with the win and will host Warden Friday in a SCAC contest.
Hawks 57, Eagles 56
COLLEGE PLACE (57) — Willis 3, Case 10, Hamada 9, Hill 18, Sanchez 3, Schumate 5, Jameson 8, Durand 1. Totals 20 10-21 57.
CONNELL (56) — Keskitalo 4, Krelly 11, Holt 6, Baxter 5, Freeman 9, Clyde 15, Saucedo 5, Fox 1. Totals 21 9-24 56.
College Place;18;14;12;13;—;57
Connell;14;14;10;18;—;56
3-point goals — CP 7 (Hill 2), Conn 3. Total fouls — CP 22, Conn 20. Fouled out — CP (Case).