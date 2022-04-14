COLLEGE PLACE — College Place's boys soccer team scored two goals in each half and won a 4-2 decision over visiting Granger on Thursday, April 14.
"A tight first half was given impetus from two classy goals from Joel Ochoa from through balls into the slot," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said. "The passing was well-balanced, with Oscar Diaz and Alan Alvarado taking care of distribution.
"Axel Escalante put some beautifully flighted balls into the box for the forwards to run onto," he said. "Defensively sound with good communication and decisive balls to outside players."
College Place, now 7-5 overall and 3-5 in South Central Athletic Conference play, next host Royal at 1 p.m. on Saturday in a league counter.
