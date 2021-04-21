COLLEGE PLACE — The Hawks boys tennis team edged visiting La Salle, 3-2, on Tuesday, April 20, while the Lightning girls handed College Place's girls a 3-1 defeat.
"The Hawks boys varsity team had several shining moments," College Place coach Sasha Ferraro said. "The second and third doubles teams played especially well tonight."
At No. 1 doubles, Hawks Gabe Fazzari and Vasti Lara fell to La Salle's Ethan Britt and Dam Tamez, 6-2, 6-2, before College Place's Mason Wilwand and Curtis Reeves downed Aiden Blisner and Greg Manrique, 7-6, 6-2, at No. 2, and Isaac Miller and Samuel Anguiano handed Jacob Redifer and Jeremy Fisher a 7-6, 6-2 loss.
"Mason Wilwand and Curtis Reeves fought a close first set, learning how to handle their opponents and putting the match to rest with well-played volleys and smart ball placement," Ferraro said. "Third doubles team, Isaac Miller and Sam Anguiano, followed suit. This freshmen duo has been increasingly tough and well-tuned all season. Both teams have bright futures ahead of them in tennis."
On the girls side, "Sophomore Tiana Tran did an amazing job tonight on her match against La Salle opponent Abby Brown," she said. "Tiana came out hitting hard and never let up. Great match, Tiana!"
Tran's 6-0, 6-0 victory over La Salle's Abby Brown at No. 2 singles was the Hawks' lone victory.
The Hawks go to Connell at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21.