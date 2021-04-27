WAPATO, Wash. — Alex Alvarado scored off an assist from Ezequiel Lara in the first minute to give College Place High School's boys soccer team an early lead in its playoff here on Monday, April 26, but Wapato came back to hand the Hawks a 3-1 loss.
College Place (5-6 record) falls into the consolation round, and next plays on Friday, April 30, against an opponent and place and time to be determined.
"A bright start from the Hawks with good intensity they took the game to Wapato," College Place coach Adam Gervis said. "After an early flurry of attacks the Hawks, through an Ezequiel Lara pass and an Alex Alvarado finish, scored a fine goal.
"They disrupted Wapato into making life difficult for themselves as the pressure mounted," Gervis said. "A ball through the middle of the Hawks eventually caused a player to be open to complete the movement and a goal was scored. This occurred again as Wapato scored their second (goal).
"Alex Meza, Noel Barajas and Rene Sanchez worked really hard (for College Place) to keep up the pressure, but when a chance did come it went unfinished," Gervis said. "The final nail was when the linesman gave a penalty from a tackle that was presumably inside the box.
"There were good performances all round for the Hawks, with special mention going to the keeper Doni Hensley."