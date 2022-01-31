COLLEGE PLACE — College Place's boys basketball team raced to a 26-17 lead over South Central Athletic Conference foe Wahluke in the Hawks' gym on Monday, Jan. 31, but ultimately fell, 63-55.
"The game went in runs back and forth, with the Hawks holding the lead much of the game until the fourth quarter," College Place coach Curtis Pumphrey said. "Wahluke then increased the pressure, using every foul available, sending the Hawks to the free-throw line 21 times, and (College Place was) only able to connect on nine in the period. The Hawks did not score a field goal in the final eight minutes as well.
"We played our best quarter of basketball on the season to start the game," Pumphrey said. "Unfortunately, even with a team of seniors, we showed our inexperience when it comes to finishing close games. We have no one to blame but ourselves for letting that one go."
Eli Durand led College Place with 19 points and Luke Christensen finished with 10. Davis Fry added to his double-double collection with 10 points and 13 rebounds.
The Hawks have two games left on the season, against Connell on Thursday and Kiona-Benton on Friday, both with playoff implications.
The best College Place can do is finish in third place if the Hawks win out. A loss to Connell would force a must-win game again Ki-Be; a win would force a play-in game, and a loss ends the season for the Hawks.
