UNION GAP, Wash. — A fired-up La Salle boys basketball team jumped on College Place right away here on Wednesday, June 2, and the stunned Hawks were unable to recover as they suffered a 63-48 loss.
Eli Durand led College Place scorers with 11 points for the Hawks (2-9 record), who trailed 14-6 after the first quarter before La Salle pulled away in the second half with Oscar Sanchez connecting on four of his five 3-pointers.
The loss was the third in a row for College Place, all on the road a week after thrilling its home crowd to a comeback win May 27 against Kiona-Benton.
"Credit to La Salle for playing a great game on senior night at home," Hawks coach Paul Jessup said. "College Place came out flat and rattled. We fought hard in the second quarter, but couldn't quite figure out the defensive end and La Salle doubled College Place in rebounds."
The Hawks refused to give up after the early shock, and went to halftime only down 30-24. And they battled La Salle to the end.
"Senior Cameron Howard really stood out by playing with passion and attacked on offense," Jessup said. "The same goes for junior Davis Fry, as he was a stand-out on defense and effort towards the basket. Senior Carter Schreindl stepped up and played more minutes this game contributing to nine points off the bench."