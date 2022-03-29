COLLEGE PLACE — Connell's boys soccer team scored a first-half goal and held off College Place the rest of the way for a 1-0 South Central Athletic Conference win on Tuesday, March 29.
"(The) College Place boys put up a valiant display in a tight game," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said. "There were chances at both ends. A mistake gifted Connell a simple goal.
"Hard work in the engine room of Alan Alvarado and Erick Flores allowed College Place to maintain a foothold and transition into offense," he said. "Joel Ochoa splayed passes into the offense.
"But it was the defense that held the team together," Gervis said. "Oscar Diaz, Alan Espana, Ezequiel Martinez and Cesar Flores were stoic in their defense. A few bounces go College Place's way, and it is all tied up."
The Hawks next go to Wahluke on Thursday before hosting Zillah on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.