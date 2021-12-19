COLLEGE PLACE — Visiting Zillah jumped on College Place's boys early and ran to a 96-52 South Central Athletic Conference basketball victory in the Hawks' gym on Saturday, Dec. 18.
The Leopards led 31-17 after the first period, and held a 66-28 halftime lead.
"Despite the scoreboard result, the Hawks (1-3) played up to the competition level for much of the game," College Place coach Curtis Pumphrey said. "Zillah (6-0) was just a finely tuned team and played with a purpose, and they accomplished that job."
The Hawks had no answer for Zillah junior guard Luke Navarre, who nearly cashed in a perfect night shooting with 38 points scored, only missing one free throw the entire night," Pumphrey said.
"The Hawks team executed the press break effectively and found their way to easy baskets, but missed shots and turnovers began to separate the teams on the scoreboard," he said.
Davis Fry and Logan Parsons both scored 12 points to lead College Place, Eli Durand put up nine, Luke Christensen had eight and Riley Moyer hustled for six.
"The scoreboard was lopsided, but that was a solid game for our guys," Pumphrey said. "I believe we learned about our abilities and actually gained confidence as a team tonight."
The Hawks next host River View on Tuesday.
