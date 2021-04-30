CONNELL, Wash. — College Place High School track boys together placed second out of eight teams, the girls third, here Thursday, April 29, as they finished this season with the South Central Athletic Conference championships.
The College Place boys won three of 14 events, totaling 117 points in team scoring along the way while Connell had 206, and the girls had two first-place finishes as they tallied 100 points to edge fourth-place Zillah by one.
Nachez Valley was first in the first meet with 145 points, four up on Connell.
"There where to many (personal records) to count and school records broken," Hawks coach Tim Hutchison said.
Edgar Chavez won both hurdles races for College Place, edging Noah Robles, of Nachez Valley, in the 300 by less than half a second while getting a little more cushion in taking the 100.
Alexander Smith dominated the boys discus for College Place, throwing 148 feet and five inches, while teammate Edi Preciadho was second with a 117-00.
Meanwhile, the Hawks had Madilyn Neil winning two girls events.
The long jump featured Neil posting a 15-04 that edged Noemi Mendoza, of Toppenish, by two inches, and the College Place senior also took the 100 hurdles with a 17.82 that was was almost a second ahead of the runner-up.