BENTON CITY, Wash. — College Place's boys soccer team came out of spring break and took an 11-0 South Central Athletic Conference victory over Kiona-Benton here on Tuesday, April 12.
The Hawks scored seven first-half goals, and added four more in the second half.
"After a week of spring break it is as back to business for the Hawks," College Place coach Adam Gervis said. "A game that was a weather show of rain, hail and sun showered down as the mountains looked down on the field.
"Oscar Ponce scored six goals of carrying degrees of difficulty," he said. "Joel Ochoa followed with a top corner screamer and others gently guided it home.
"Oscar Diaz and Alan Alvarado controlled the midfield, and Cesar Flores ran the outside at the back," Gervis said. "Angel Garcia was goalkeeper one half, and center forward the second.
"But this was all about patience and finding the slots to pass into."
The Hawks next host Granger on Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.