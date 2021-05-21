COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School's boys basketball team rallied to capture its first victory of this season here Thursday, May 20, edging La Salle 56-51.
Colton Hamada scored 17 points, including 12 in the second half, for the victorious Hawks (1-4 record) who went into halftime down 22-17, and still trailed by a point at the start of the fourth quarter.
"The second half made it a tale of two games, as College Place sped up the pace and out-ran, out-rebounded (La Salle) and finally put the ball in the basket," Hawks coach Paul Jessup said. "Colton Hamada was a major difference maker."
La Salle had jumped on the Hawks early.
"A different matchup than in years past, so it took a quarter to figure out the main strategy," Jessup said. "La Salle did a good job of penetrating and getting us into foul trouble early. Transition defense for College Place was struggling and the shooting percentage was quite poor in the first half."
The Hawks will next play Saturday at Toppenish.