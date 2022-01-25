COWICHE, Wash. — College Place's boys won a non-league basketball game over Highland, 68-51, on Tuesday, Jan. 25.
Hawks coach Curtis Pumphrey said it was a tale of two halves, as College Place (6-8) trailed 23-21 at halftime.
But the Hawks added some second-half pressure to create some easy baskets and opened up the scoring, he said.
Eli Durand, for the second game in a row, scored 33 points, going 8-of-9 from the free-throw line and three 3-pointers.
Davis Fry again was a factor with his rebounding and scoring 15 points, Pumphrey said.
"The turning point in the game was in the third quarter, when sophomores Hank Thompson and Derek Jones added intensity to the defense, which led to multiple fast-break opportunities," he said.
The Hawks continue on the road for a South Central Athletic Conference matchup at Wahluke on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.