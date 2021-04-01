TOPPENISH, Wash — College Place boys edged Toppenish, 3-2, in their high school tennis meet here Wednesday, March 31, while the Toppenish girls topped College Place by the same margin.
Gabe Pazzari won his match in boys singles, while a couple of College Place doubles teams (Mason Wilwand and Curtis Reeves, Isaac Miller and Sam Angulano) each captured a victory.
"The Hawks boys team had a great finish tonight," College Place coach Sasha Ferraro said. "Boys number two single, sophomore Gabe Fazzari, won his first varsity level match against David Luna of Toppenish (6-1, 6-1). Gabe is a tireless athlete with an eye for where to place the ball.
"First boys (doubles) team, Mason Wilwand and Curtis Reeves, fought a tough battle against their Toppenish opponents and ended with a 6-3, 6-4 victory," Ferraro said. "This is the first season for both athletes and they came out swinging.
"The freshmen duo Isaac Miller and Sam Anguiano are the Hawk third doubles team," Ferraro said. "They also came out with a win over their opponents, 6-1, 6-3. These two work very well together and are sure to get even better as the season progresses.
"All of the boys team played well tonight and showed a lot of growth.'
Meanwhile, College Place girls saw Sumi Leavell and Tiana Tran pick up wins in singles play.
"Another good battle fought for the Hawks girls tennis team," Ferraro said. "Sophomore Sumi Leavell, the first singles player took another victory tonight winning 6-0, 6-0. Sumi's hard work and practice she puts in really shines through on the court as she demonstrates consistent control and well thought out hits. She is fun to watch in action.
"Tiana Tran, the second girls singles player also came out with a win for the Hawks team," Ferraro said. "She was tireless and fought a hard battle with the first set going to a tie breaker to win the first set 7-6. Tiana kept her momentum going and won the second set 6-3."
The Toppenish girls team wound up victorious overall, but not without battling College Place.
"The first doubles team, Kelli Meza and Genesis Martinez also played a long, difficult match," Ferraro said. "They lost the first set 3-6, came back to win the second set 6-4.
"They battled back and forth with their Toppenish competitors in the third set until they reached a game score of 6-6 and played off in a tie break game," Ferraro added. "They did not get the tie break, but played well and were driven up to the last point.
"Their match lasted two and a half hours. Way to go Hawks!"