UNION GAP, Wash. — College Place's boys and girls tennis teams battled the host Lightning in high school tennis action on Friday night.
The Hawks' girls beat La Salle, 3-2, while the boys were nipped by the host Lightning by a similar 3-2 count.
College Place's top girls singles player, Sumi Leavell, walked away with another win, a 6-1, 6-1 triumph over Annika Richardson.
"Sumi fought many long rallies in this match and had to battle for each point," College Place coach Sasha Ferraro said.
Another well-played match occurred in number two doubles, Ferraro said. Emma Morasch and Karen Perez split sets with their opponents, then "came from behind to finish with a 6-3 finish in the third set," Ferraro said.
"Karen Perez had some phenomenal net play, while Emma was a constant force in the back of the court," Ferraro said of the 2-6, 6-0, 6-3 verdict.
The highlight on the boys side, according to Ferraro, "was the clean win by first-year player Gabe Fazzari" by a 6-0, 6-2 tally.
"Gabe now has a 3-and-0 record as the number two boys singles player," Ferraro said. "Gabe’s technique and athleticism are really shining through in each match."