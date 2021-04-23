COLLEGE PLACE — College Place High School boys and girls together won nine track and field events, and both topped Wapato and La Salle in duals scoring at a four-team track meet here Thursday, April 22.
"It was our last home meet and senior recognition day," Hawks coach Tim Hutchison said. "Our track athletes showed up and showed out. We had (persona records) in almost every event, highlighted by Alex Smith breaking the school record in the discus again, and our amazing boys 4x4 winning in the rain, as well as Josh Courtney winning the 1,600."
Duals scoring put the College Place boys over Wapato, 75-55, and La Salle, 100-32, while Naches Valley captured three wins.
Courtney won the 1,600 in 4:46.84.
Tyler Arlington, Edgar Cazarez, Jio Herrera and Cameron Howard ran the winning 1,600 relay for College Place in 3:44.67.
Cazarez also won the 110 hurdles in 18.58, with teammate Elisha Durand in second in 19.99.
Howard took the 3,200 in 11:11.54, followed by the Hawks' Dallin Hawkins in second in 11:26.05.
Smith added the shot put to his trophy case with a throw of 41-10.5.
Meanwhile, the College Place girls outscored Wapato, 93-42, and La Salle, 72-58.
Madilyn Neil won the girls 100 hurdles in 18.02, as well as the long jump at 15 feet, 3 inches, while teammate Mya Adams bested the high jump at 4-08, a personal best, and was second in the long jump at 14-05.5 and the 100 meters in 14.08.
Alexis Fadness brought home second-place points in the 1,600 in 6:49.61, with Hawks teammate Chloe Svilich right behind her in 6:49.97.
College Place's girls 800 relay of Ashley Romero, Lainah Conway, Hailie Corona and Vianky Amparo placed second in 2:09.57, while the 400 relay of Romero, Adams, Neil and Lauren Green were second in 55.10.
The Hawks' 1,600 relay of Amparo, Conway, Coronoa and Svilich also placed second in 5:04.13.
College Place next takes part in the South Central Athletic Conference (SCAC) League Championship on Thursday, April 29, at Connell.