UNION GAP, Wash. — The College Place and La Salle boys basketball teams went to overtime on Friday, June 11, in a consolation game of the South Central Athletic Conference tournament.
The Lightning struck one too many times in the end and eked out a 57-55 victory.
"Another close game and tremendously efforted performance by College Place and La Salle," C-P coach Paul Jessup said. "This was a much better outing than last week's performance on La Salle's Senior Night."
CP was down two starters due to other obligations, "which meant that others needed to step up," Jessup said.
Davis Fry was one such athlete. He contributed a team-high 17 points and eight rebounds for the Hawks. La Salle's Diego Czarza tallied an equal number of points for the Lightning.
"He hit some real tough shots in the fourth quarter," Jessup said.
Both teams struggled at the free throw line. Each team made ten charity tosses. La Salle attempted 33 free throws to the Hawks' 17.
College Place had two chances to tie in the extra period, but missed the mark on a contested layin and follow-up tip, the coach said.
"Words can't express how proud I am for these CP players on all levels - going from not knowing if we were to have a season to playing three games a week for over a month after having little to no basketball preparation for over a year," Jessup said. "Then, ending with easily their most well played games back-to-back is phenomenal."