CONNELL — College Place's boys cross country team came in second behind host Connell at the South Central Athletic Conference (SCAC) district meet here on Thursday, March 18.
The Hawks' varsity boys were led by freshman Jio Herrera's fourth-place finish in 17:47.8, behind winner Dallin Price of Connell's time of 17:06.3.
Joshua Courtney came in next for College Place in sixth place in 18:13.3, followed by Dallin Hawkins (11th, 18:58.5), Jacob Courtney (12th, 19:08.3) and Azaiah Garcia (13th, 19:14.6).
"The boys varsity team ran with heart and determination," Hawks coach Darin Durand said.
Connell won the boys' meet with 25 points, followed by College Place with 46, Wapato 79, Toppenish 107, Zillah 134, Naches Valley 136 and LaSalle 192.
On the girls' side, Lauren Green led the Hawks with a 12th-place finish in 24:40.7, behind Wapato's Betzabeth Zaragoza's winning time of 21:21.4.
Alexis Fadness was the next College Place harrier across the line, finishing 17th in 25:41.3, followed by Chloe Svilich (24th, 26:44.0), Lena Weaver (25th, 27:08.3) and Madison Thompson (35th, 31:22.6).
The Hawks girls came in fifth as a team with 91 points.
"Lauren (Green) set PRs in every race she ran this year," Durand said, "which is a testament to her offseason conditioning and mental toughness.
"Two other notable PR performances came from Alexis Fadness and Madison Thompson, shaving off over one minute and three minutes, respectively.
"It’s hard to see our seniors compete for the last time in cross country," he said, "but I’m grateful that we had the opportunity to have a season at all."
Teaser photo by Greg Lehman.