COLLEGE PLACE — For most, senior night marks a seminal point in a young athlete’s life. It’s meant to be the last hurrah for those whose accomplishments will soon be made off the court, rather than on it. It’s a final farewell to adolescence, and the realization of an evolution years in the making.
For the College Place Hawks men, this maturation came with a little extra poignancy, as the Hawks closed out their season in style, beating Connell in a 81-69 barn-burner that was much closer than the score indicates.
“It may not count for much in terms of the district, but that’s probably one of the more important games that we’ve won,” said Hawks’ assistant coach Bill Thomas.
He continued, “It mattered because it needed to end on a good note. It mattered because they needed to show the younger players what it means to compete. It mattered because we needed to show that we can play our new system for four quarters and overcome adversity.”
Head coach Paul Jessup added, “I think it mattered because that’s one of the first times we’ve really had a little bit of adversity, and we really pulled through. And I’d say that between this game and our last game [at Kiona-Benton], even though we lost that one, we’ve shown that we have heart and can pull through adversity when we need to.”
The first half saw the Hawks start off shooting cold, while Connell was converting the opportunities they were given from deep. The Hawks were able to minimize those chances considerably, though, due in large part to Joel Jameson’s defensive range around the basket, as he swatted multiple shots back to keep the Eagle forwards at bay.
Jameson went down with an ankle injury, however, and Connell was able to turn College Place’s aggressiveness and Jameson’s hobbled foot against them, winning each of the first two frames 15-14 to take a two-point lead into the half.
But the Hawks, not to be outdone, came out of the locker room feeling refreshed and ready to kick it into high gear.
The Hawks started ramping their tempo up, Jameson was back to full speed, and that wasn’t even the worst of Connell’s problems.
“I told Jackson Shumate in the locker room that ‘I’ve been with you for two years,’” Jessup said, “‘and how many shots have we shot together and have we provided you over the last two summers and the last two seasons?’ And he said ‘Thousands.’ And I said ‘Young man, right there; you trust your shot because you put thousands of shots up for two summers in a row.’”
Shumate would catch fire to open up the second half, scoring ten points in the third frame, pushing the Hawks out in front, and opening up the post for the Hawks to start running passing plays.
With the lid finally removed from College Place’s rim, it seemed that the stage was set for the Hawks to pull away and coast to victory.
The Eagles were having none of it, though, and through a combination of good rebounding, tough defense, and hard work leading to easy buckets, they willed themselves back to a deadlock.
Perhaps earlier in the season, the Hawks might have faltered when their hard work failed to produce meaningful results.
This iteration of the team certainly did not.
With the game ticking down to its final few minutes, the Hawks made one last push, this time working the ball inside to draw fouls, as they had hit the bonus late in the third period, and ramping up their defensive aggressiveness to create steals and fastbreak points.
The Hawks have struggled in getting to the free throw line and converting all season long, and early on, it looked as though it would be more of the same; through the first three frames, the Hawks were just seven-for-18 at the charity stripe.
And yet, with the game on the line, the Hawks called on their newfound maturity and doubled their free throw chances in the final period.
More than that, they made their final chances count, hitting twelve of those 18 and making the Eagles pay for every foul.
“Regardless of anything, it was free throws,” Jessup said. “We’ve been harping all year about it and endlessly practicing our free throws, and I think Jameson had his best game on the free throw line, along with the rest of them, and that made all the difference in the world.”
He continued, “We had 18 free throws made. We’ve had games where we were 0-for-6, we’ve had games where we shot 38 percent from the line, so to get 18 points from the free throw line made all the difference in the world.”
It’s also worth noting that in a twelve-point victory that came down to converting free throws, hitting twelve free throws to close out the win has a certain poetry to it. Sophomore Colton Hamada, in particular, stepped up and hit eight of his ten opportunities, all coming in the closing minutes.
The Hawks carried six seniors on this team; Reagan Case, Braden Hill, Jackson Shumate, Joel Jameson, Michael Perot, and Tanner Schreindl, who didn’t play this season due to injury but was given a roster spot for his leadership abilities alone.
To end their high school careers by proving their mettle has to mean more than just closing out their season the right way, even for those who didn’t always show up at the top of the stat sheet.
“Braden didn’t play with us last year,” Jessup said. “And Braden had the courage to come out again his senior year and he had himself a phenomenal year. He was the quiet assassin; he had multiple double-doubles, did his job, stayed even-keeled in his head, and was quietly one of the most pivotal players that we had this year.”
In addition to honoring the season now gone by, the game perhaps provided some insight into the future of Hawks basketball.
“I love that we scored 98 points, 94 points, 93 points, 81 points this year,” Jessup said. “I love that; now if we can score in the 80s and 90s and combine that with a little defense next year, I’ll be even happier.”
Joel Jameson led the team with 21 points, and Colton Hamada added 18 more.
The Hawks end their season with a record of 9-11 overall and 4-8 in the SCAC. They finished a game out of a potential playoff berth, and stand to lose half their roster in the offseason.
And yet, there’s a lightness in the air around the southernmost strip of College Avenue.
The Hawks have proven that tempo does not have to come at the cost of toughness. Their uptempo style can be effective at the high school level, even with a team completely unfamiliar with it, and that should inspire fear in the rest of the SCAC. Any team that can play that fast and run as hot as the Hawks do without losing their cool is one that will be dangerous even on their worst nights.
This Hawks team, much like the school they play for, is only just getting started.
Hawks 81, Eagles 69
CONNELL (69) — Morrill 22, Kelly 12, Fox 12, Clyde 10, Baxter 8, Holt 3, Kesitalo 2.
COLLEGE PLACE (81) — Jameson 21, Hamada 18, Shumate 14, Case 9, Durand 8, Hill 7, Sanchez 2, Perot 2.
Connell;15;15;21;18;—;69
College Place;14;14;25;28;—;81
3-pt field goals — Con 7 (Morrill 5); CP 8 (Hamada, Shumate 2). Fouls — Con 23 (Morrill 5); CP 19 (Case 5). Foulouts — Con 1 (Morrill); CP 1 (Case). Turnovers — Con 18; CP 14.