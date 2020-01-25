FINLEY, Wash. — The College Place Hawks couldn't hold back the Warden Cougars for the second time this season, as Warden scored up, over, and around the Hawks for a 92-77 South Central Athletic Conference boys basketball win.
"It seems that Warden always has our number for some reason," said College Place coach Paul Jessup. "They were quicker on their feet with the ball and to the rebounds than we were."
The Hawks have typically enjoyed high-scoring barn burners this year with the new uptempo offense coach Jessup has dialed up, but the Cougars proved to be simply too much on offense.
"It seems cliche and old-school to say, but realistically, our defense and rebounding were our ultimate demise," Jessup said.
Warden scored at least twenty points in the first three frames before coasting out the final period.
The Hawks, meanwhile, couldn't get it rolling in the odd quarters, but fared much better as the halves wore on.
"Braden Hill had another double-double and has been playing really well, but our other guys were simply off, overall," Jessup said.
Hill finished with 24 points, also a team high. Eli Durand added 15 more.
"The beauty of the game is that we get to get up and try it again the next day," Jessup said, referring to Saturday's game at River View.
On Saturday, College Place boys rounded out their weekend with a game at River View, which is undefeated.
River View stayed that was with a 96-54 victory.
River View controlled the game from the start. They only allowed two players from College Place to score in a first quarter that ended 23-8.
The offenses really got cooking in the second quarter as both teams put up even bigger numbers. River View outscored College Place 30-17 in the second quarter to take a 53-25 lead into halftime.
College Place's Braden Hill really started heating up in the third quarter as he got six of his team high 15 points in the third quarter alone.
Hill's contribution did not do enough to close the gap on River View as they put up another quarter of almost 30 points.
River View's Will Bailey scored a game high of 34 points and became the only player in the game to score in all four quarters.
The fourth quarter saw River View score only 14 points as they saw out the victory.
College Place's head coach Paul Jessup said, "There is not a lot to say in a game like this: Riverview was simply better tonight. The same thing occured that we couldn't keep the ball in front of us on defense."
College Place will look to rebound from these loses as they host Wahluke on Friday at 7:30 p.m. then go to Royal on Saturday for a 7:30 p.m. game.
Cougars 92, Hawks 77
WARDEN (92) — Egia 26, K. Skone 21, D. Martinez 12, Mendoza 10, R. Skone 7, Pruneda 6, O. Martinez 6, Wall 2, Tomayo 2.
COLLEGE PLACE (77) — Hill 24, Durand 15, Case 14, Hamada 10, Shumate 10, Jameson 4.
Warden;21;25;27;14;—;92
CPHS;13;27;13;24;—;77
3-pt field goals — Warden 8 (Egia, D. Martinez 3); CPHS 5 (Hamada 2). Fouls — Warden 21 (Pruneda, D. Martinez 4); CPHS 21 (Hamada 5). Foulouts — CPHS 1 (Hamada).
River View 96, College Place 54
COLLEGE PLACE (54) — Hill 15, Jameson 12, Case 7, Shumate 7, Hamada 6, Willis 4, Durand 3.
RIVER VIEW (96) — Bailey 34, Mendoza 21, Senger 12, Roacha 10, Bussel 9, Rogers 8, Monds 2.
CP;8;17;18;11;—;54
RV;23;30;29;14;—;96
3-pt field goals — CP 4 (Hamada 2), RV 7 (Mendoza 4). Fouls — CP 16, RV 14. Fouled out — none. Turnovers — CP 25, RV 12.