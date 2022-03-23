ROYAL CITY — Royal scored six first-half goals and rolled to a 9-1 South Central Athletic Conference boys soccer victory over College Place on Tuesday, March 22.
"(We) had to play a completely different back four, which allowed Royal to put pressure and they did that well," Hawks coach Adam Gervis said. "We started brightly with an early goal from Axel Escalante, but soon the pressure began to push us back and gaps started appearing.
"Alan Alvarado and Erick Flores buzzed around the midfield, but were unable to find support," he said. "We started to make mistakes under pressure, which lead to many goals."
College Place, now 2-3 overall, 1-3 in SCAC play, next host Warden on Thursday.
